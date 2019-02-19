Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Easter Story

Easter Story

by

Discover the story of Easter with this best-selling board book for toddlers.

Parents can use this little book, with its simple words and colorful illustrations, to gently introduce even very young children to the meaning of Easter. From Jesus’ ministry to his miraculous Resurrection, the events surrounding the first Easter are explained in a way that little ones will understand. A proven classic, this book will make a great addition to any Easter basket.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

On Sale: February 1st 2013

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824918996

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews