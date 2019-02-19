Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Christmas Story

Christmas Story

by

This little board book gently introduces young children to the meaning of Christmas, using only about 200 words. From the Annunciation by the angel, to the birth of Jesus, to the appearance of the angels to the shepherds, the events of the first Christmas are explained in simple words and illustrated with bright, colorful artwork. This book, here in a fresh size and updated design, is a new edition of an enduring Christmastime classic. Ages 2-5.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: August 15th 2013

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824919115

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews