The Missing Ones

Meet Detective Lottie Parker in this page-turning serial killer thriller, guaranteed to keep you reading late into the night that’s great for fans of Rachel Abbott, Karin Slaughter and Robert Dugoni.





When a woman’s body is discovered in a cathedral and hours later a young man is found hanging from a tree outside his home, Detective Lottie Parker is called in to lead the investigation. Both bodies have the same distinctive tattoo clumsily inscribed on their legs. It’s clear the pair are connected, but how?





The trail leads Lottie to St Angela’s, a former children’s home, with a dark connection to her own family history. Suddenly the case just got personal.





As Lottie begins to link the current victims to unsolved murders decades old, two teenage boys go missing. She must close in on the killer before they strike again, but in doing so is she putting her own children in terrifying danger?





Lottie is about to come face to face with a twisted soul who has a very warped idea of justice.