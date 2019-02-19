Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Halloween 123
Counting has never been so much fun as with this delightful board book about Halloween. One witch, two brooms, three ghosts, four bats, and more are planning a very special Halloween party. Bestselling author and illustrator Patricia Eubank infuses humor, color, and endless details into her intricate artwork. Children will find something new to look at each time they turn the pages of this whimsical book.
Board book
