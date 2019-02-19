Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Halloween 123

Halloween 123

by

Counting has never been so much fun as with this delightful board book about Halloween. One witch, two brooms, three ghosts, four bats, and more are planning a very special Halloween party. Bestselling author and illustrator Patricia Eubank infuses humor, color, and endless details into her intricate artwork. Children will find something new to look at each time they turn the pages of this whimsical book.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Halloween

On Sale: August 1st 2012

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824918682

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews