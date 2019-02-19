Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Story of Rosa Parks
This little book of only about 200 words introduces Rosa Parks, called the “mother of the civil rights movement.” Here is the story of her courageous decision to remain on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, an action that resulted in arrest and, ultimately, a victory for civil rights. The rich oil paintings by artist Steven Walker contribute to the tension of the moment and the understanding of Rosa Parks. A perfect way for the family to honor Black History Month.
Board book
