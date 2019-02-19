The Story of Jesus: La Historia de Jesus

This popular title is joined by its Spanish-language counterpart, in this book about the biblical life of Jesus from birth to resurrection. Each two-page spread contains delicate watercolors with the English text on the left and Spanish text on the right. Parents and teachers alike will find the bilingual texts useful in teaching children who are studying Spanish or learning English as a second language.
