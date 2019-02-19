Explore George Washington's childhood and presidency with this 200-word board book perfect for little learners!



This little book introduces George Washington, one of the forefathers of the United States, and its first president. Simple, toddler-friendly text tells the infamous story of the cherry tree from his childhood, his part in the Revolutionary War, and his presidency. Accompanied by vivid and engaging illustrations, The Story of George Washington will help even the smallest children understand who George Washington is, and why he is so important.