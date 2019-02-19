The Story of Easter

Introduce your little one to Easter with this classic, best-selling board book.





Expertly crafted for the attention span of wiggly toddlers, this simple book tells the biblical story of Easter–from Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem all the way to his triumphant Resurrection. Text continues past the Bible story to help little listeners understand the connection between the original Easter and today’s Easter celebrations. With appealing illustrations and a toddler-friendly text of just 200 words, this book will make a great addition to any Easter basket.