Story Of Americas Birthday

by

This little book presents the story of the founding of America in words that are simple enough for a toddler to understand. Vibrant illustrations paired with the text help to create the connection between the story of the Declaration of Independence and American Revolution and today’s Fourth of July festivities. Parents can use this book to introduce little ones to the history and meaning behind Independence Day. Ages 2-5.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / History / United States / Colonial & Revolutionary Periods

On Sale: May 1st 2013

Price: $6.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824918941

Board book
What's Inside

Reader Reviews