Food, Inc. 2
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A timely, essential guide to how America feeds itself and companion book to the new documentary, a sequel to the hit film
America’s food system is antiquated, unjust, and failing the country. It doesn’t have to be this way. Brilliant food innovators and campaigners show how we can feed our families better and at much less damaging cost to our environments: there’s a sparkling new future of food, if we have the courage to seize it.
In 2008, the documentary Food, Inc. shook up our perceptions of what we ate; and the companion book, a New York Times bestseller, brought its urgent questions and razor-sharp insights to the page. Now, the movie’s timely sequel and this new companion book will address the remarkable developments in the world of food that have unfolded since then.
The book Food, Inc. 2 features a stellar cast of contributors, including:
- Michael Pollan on our dysfunctional food system;
- US Senator Cory Booker on how misguided government policies help to create food deserts;
- Scientist Carlos Monteiro on the little-known dangers of ultra-processed foods;
- TV personalities David E. Kelley and Andrew Zimmern on how ocean-spawned “blue foods” can help the planet as well as human health;
- Labor organizer Saru Jayaraman on how we all benefit when food industry workers are empowered;
- David LeZaks and Lauren Manning on financing a fairer economic system for ecologically conscious farmers;
- Food justice activist Leah Penniman on the connections between racism, farming, and food insecurity;
- Nancy Easton on delivering healthy food to America’s schoolchildren;
- Christiana Musk on the future of sustainable and plant-based meat;
- Larissa Zimberoff on big tech’s quest to change what we eat;
- Google’s Michiel Bakker on what it will take to reform the food industry ecosystem;
- Lisa Held on the damage that factory farming did to one small town
