Food, Inc. 2

America’s food system is antiquated, unjust, and failing the country. It doesn’t have to be this way. Brilliant food innovators and campaigners show how we can feed our families better and at much less damaging cost to our environments: there’s a sparkling new future of food, if we have the courage to seize it.In 2008, the documentaryshook up our perceptions of what we ate; and the companion book, abestseller, brought its urgent questions and razor-sharp insights to the page. Now, the movie’s timely sequel and this new companion book will address the remarkable developments in the world of food that have unfolded since then.The bookfeatures a stellar cast of contributors, including:It is the perfect roadmap to understanding not only our current dysfunctional food system, but also how we can envision and execute a brighter future for food.