No, No, Bunny

by Pamela Kennedy

Illustrated by Claire Keay

Worthy Kids

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824916510

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $10.49

ON SALE: March 7th 2017

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Values & Virtues

PAGE COUNT: 16

Board book
Bunny has been taking things that don’t belong to him: pennies from his Mama’s purse, a friend’s toy car, and a candy bar from the store. No, no, Bunny! Afterwards, feeling a little sad and scared about what he’s done, Bunny confides in his mother and learns that it is not right to take things that don’t belong to him. This sweet story and charming art are the perfect introduction to an important lesson for little ones, who don’t always understand that not everything they see is theirs.

