Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Grandpa and I

My Grandpa and I

by

In only about 200 words, author P.K. Hallinan conveys the love shared between children and their grandfathers. The opening line, “My grandpa and I have great times together!” sets the tone of this love poem from child to grandparent. And the conclusion, “He laughs when I’m happy . . . And he aches when I sigh,” reinforces the special bond between the two.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / Multigenerational

On Sale: September 1st 2002

Price: $7.95 / $10.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 26

ISBN-13: 9780824942199

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews