I'm Thankful Each Day!

by P.K. Hallinan

Worthy Kids

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824916534

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $10.49

ON SALE: March 7th 2017

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Emotions & Feelings

PAGE COUNT: 22

In this classic board book, author-illustrator P.K. Hallinan celebrates a delight in the world around us and thankfulness to God for the joys of each day. The narrator models a daily habit of gratitude for gifts large and small — from sunsets, flowers, raindrops, and breezes to the kindness in the world and a loving family. Children will love the simple, exuberant text and illustrations and the implicit challenge to look for the good in each day.

