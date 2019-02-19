I'm Thankful Each Day!

In this classic board book, author-illustrator P.K. Hallinan celebrates a delight in the world around us and thankfulness to God for the joys of each day. The narrator models a daily habit of gratitude for gifts large and small — from sunsets, flowers, raindrops, and breezes to the kindness in the world and a loving family. Children will love the simple, exuberant text and illustrations and the implicit challenge to look for the good in each day.