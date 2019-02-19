Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
I'm Thankful Each Day
This book is intended for ages 1 to 6 years. The colourful illustrations and simple text make this story perfect for toddlers. Every facet of God`s world provides a reason for a child to be thankful: from the glorious sunset to the beauty of the seashore, trees, and flowers.
Trade Paperback
