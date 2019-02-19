Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

I'm Thankful Each Day

I'm Thankful Each Day

by

This book is intended for ages 1 to 6 years. The colourful illustrations and simple text make this story perfect for toddlers. Every facet of God`s world provides a reason for a child to be thankful: from the glorious sunset to the beauty of the seashore, trees, and flowers.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Emotions & Feelings

On Sale: September 1st 2001

Price: $5.95 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780824953973

WorthyKids Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews