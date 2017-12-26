Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

What You Don't Know About Turning 50

A Funny Birthday Quiz

A funny 50th birthday quiz
Q: Is 50 too young to be worried about bladder control problems?
A: Depends.
Q: How can you increase the heart rate of your 50-year-old husband?
A: Tell him you’re pregnant.
Here is an outrageous quiz that can ease the pain of turning 50 and provide entertainment for any 50th birthday party. Keep those bifocals handy.
