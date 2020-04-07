Romantic cobblestone streets and ancient ruins, golden beaches and turquoise waters: Colombia’s Caribbean coastline offers relaxation and adventure in equal measure. Dive right in with Moon Cartagena & Colombia’s Caribbean Coast.

Strategic itineraries for adventurers, nature-lovers, beach bums, history buffs, and more

for adventurers, nature-lovers, beach bums, history buffs, and more Unique experiences and can’t-miss highlights: Stroll through Cartagena’s historic central district and admire the vivid bougainvillea cascading from balconies, dance to the sounds of salsa and champeta, or walk along the Old City’s fortifications at sunset. Visit organic coffee farms, sample ceviche at a trendy sidewalk spot, or relax in a beachside cabaña at an ecofriendly hotel

Stroll through Cartagena’s historic central district and admire the vivid bougainvillea cascading from balconies, dance to the sounds of salsa and champeta, or walk along the Old City’s fortifications at sunset. Visit organic coffee farms, sample ceviche at a trendy sidewalk spot, or relax in a beachside cabaña at an ecofriendly hotel The top outdoor adventures: Find the best beaches for diving, snorkeling, kitesurfing, and more. Hike lush, forested mountains and look out for flashes of colorful feathers, or make the multiday trek to the ancient city of Ciudad Perdida

Find the best beaches for diving, snorkeling, kitesurfing, and more. Hike lush, forested mountains and look out for flashes of colorful feathers, or make the multiday trek to the ancient city of Ciudad Perdida Ways to respectfully engage with culture from local Ocean Malandra, including how to support small businesses and travel ethically and sustainably

from local Ocean Malandra, including how to support small businesses and travel ethically and sustainably Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Reliable background on the landscape, history, government, and culture, including a handy Spanish phrasebook

on the landscape, history, government, and culture, including a handy Spanish phrasebook Helpful recommendations for health and safety, plus suggestions for LGBTQ+ visitors, solo travelers, travelers with disabilities, and seniors

With Moon’s expert tips and local insight, you can experience the best of Cartagena.





Expanding your trip? Check out Moon Colombia.