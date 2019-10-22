Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

*NSYNC "It's Gonna Be Me!" A Journal

by

This motivational journal inspired by *NSYNC lets the world know “It’s Gonna Be”…You! With quotes and prompts sprinkled throughout, this is the perfect place for your notes, ideas, to-do lists, lyric-writing, and general dream-scaping.

This journal features:

  • Full-color illustration and photos of Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez spotted throughout.
  • A sprinkling of *NSYNC-inspired writing prompts and quotes.
  • Full-color illustrated flexi binding with rounded corners throughout.
  • Lined and blank interior pages, printed on woodfree paper.
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

On Sale: May 5th 2020

Price: $14.95 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9780762497256

