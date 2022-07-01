“This is a luscious book that will inspire and delight. Open any page and let it carry you. The photos make each activity accessible. Every classroom and every family will feel uplifted and welcomed into the world of music.” — Sarah Pirtle, founder of The Children’s Music Network and recipient of the Magic Penny Award



“This is the must-have guide for music-making with children. It will inspire every child’s inner composer and encourage all of us to follow our ears.” — Alice Burba, Songs for Teaching

“A great book for anyone (musicians and non-musicians alike!) looking to make music a regular part of family life. The authors offer inventive and remarkably simple ways to create your own music, using your first “instruments” (your voice and body) along with ordinary, found items. This playful, practical guide will open your eyes to the myriad of sounds and sound-producing possibilities that surround us every day. In today’s fast-paced, push-button, screen-time world, this book is a breath of fresh air for any music-loving family.” — Susan Darrow, Chief Executive Officer, Music Together Worldwide

