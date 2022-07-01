Make Music!

Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
A Kid’s Guide to Creating Rhythm, Playing with Sound, and Conducting and Composing Music
Musician and educator Norma Jean Haynes brings the pioneering work of Ann Sayre Wiseman and John Langstaff to a new generation of kids aged 5 and up, focusing on the playfulness, spontaneity, and creativity of music. Kids explore rhythm with clapping, body drumming, and intonations. They learn to create found sound with kitchen pots and pans, the Sunday paper, or even the Velcro on their sneakers. And step-by-step instructions show how to make 35 different instruments, from chimes and bucket drums to a comb kazoo and a milk carton guitar.
“This is a luscious book that will inspire and delight. Open any page and let it carry you. The photos make each activity accessible. Every classroom and every family will feel uplifted and welcomed into the world of music.” — Sarah Pirtle, founder of The Children’s Music Network and recipient of the Magic Penny Award
“This is the must-have guide for music-making with children. It will inspire every child’s inner composer and encourage all of us to follow our ears.” — Alice Burba, Songs for Teaching
