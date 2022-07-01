Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Make Music!

A Kid’s Guide to Creating Rhythm, Playing with Sound, and Conducting and Composing Music

by Norma Jean Haynes

by Ann Sayre Wiseman

by John Langstaff

On Sale

Apr 30, 2019

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781635860351

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Music / Instruments

Description

Music is for everyone — no prior experience required! Make Music! invites kids and families to celebrate the joy of sound with a variety of inventive activities, including playing dandelion trumpets, conducting percussion conversations, and composing their own pieces.
 
Musician and educator Norma Jean Haynes brings the pioneering work of Ann Sayre Wiseman and John Langstaff to a new generation of kids aged 5 and up, focusing on the playfulness, spontaneity, and creativity of music. Kids explore rhythm with clapping, body drumming, and intonations. They learn to create found sound with kitchen pots and pans, the Sunday paper, or even the Velcro on their sneakers. And step-by-step instructions show how to make 35 different instruments, from chimes and bucket drums to a comb kazoo and a milk carton guitar. 

Praise

“This is a luscious book that will inspire and delight. Open any page and let it carry you. The photos make each activity accessible. Every classroom and every family will feel uplifted and welcomed into the world of music.” — Sarah Pirtle, founder of The Children’s Music Network and recipient of the Magic Penny Award

“This is the must-have guide for music-making with children. It will inspire every child’s inner composer and encourage all of us to follow our ears.” — Alice Burba, Songs for Teaching

“A great book for anyone (musicians and non-musicians alike!) looking to make music a regular part of family life. The authors offer inventive and remarkably simple ways to create your own music, using your first “instruments” (your voice and body) along with ordinary, found items. This playful, practical guide will open your eyes to the myriad of sounds and sound-producing possibilities that surround us every day. In today’s fast-paced, push-button, screen-time world, this book is a breath of fresh air for any music-loving family.” — Susan Darrow, Chief Executive Officer, Music Together Worldwide
 

