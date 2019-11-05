Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Yes, I'm Still Single. Textured Paperback Journal
And This Is My Journal
FEATURES:
Yes, I’m Still Single. will have journalers laughing, reflecting, and writing about all the single lady stuff. Tongue-in-cheek quotes and statements about the single experience are lightly sprinkled throughout to inspire women to love the single life.
Ellie Claire’s Lifestyle Journals are sturdy and portable. Their textured paperback binding is both beautiful and functional. Acid-free paper is premium quality and non-bleed so you don’t have to worry about bleed through or ghosting, whether you are journaling at home or on-the-go.
- Acid free paper and ink
- Portable, light-weight paperback binding
- Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
- Lightly ruled space for lists, notes, plans
- Presentation page for personalization
- Rounded corners
