Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Where Are You, God

Where Are You, God

Learning to Trust When Times Are Tough

Whether feeling abandoned, overwhelmed, or just needing confirmation that God cares, you will be encouraged and inspired by these short daily devotions.

These devotions inspire readers who are feeling abandoned, overwhelmed, or just needing confirmation that God cares. Short but perceptive devotions are paired with journaling lines to help readers work through questions and jot down reflections as they learn to trust God during tough times.

Ellie Claire’s 365-day devotional journals feature short devotions, along with space to write thoughts and prayers. The thick, non-bleed paper and luxurious finishes make these journals the gift to give.

FEATURES:
  • 365-day devotions: encouragement for every day of the year
  • Lightly-ruled journaling space to help you reflect on devotional readings
  • Full-color interior
  • Empowering Scripture throughout
  • Presentation page for personalization
  • Ribbon marker
  • Rounded corners
Read More

Genre:

On Sale: May 5th 2020

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781546014812

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Diary
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews