Where Are You, God
Learning to Trust When Times Are Tough
Whether feeling abandoned, overwhelmed, or just needing confirmation that God cares, you will be encouraged and inspired by these short daily devotions.Read More
These devotions inspire readers who are feeling abandoned, overwhelmed, or just needing confirmation that God cares. Short but perceptive devotions are paired with journaling lines to help readers work through questions and jot down reflections as they learn to trust God during tough times.
Ellie Claire’s 365-day devotional journals feature short devotions, along with space to write thoughts and prayers. The thick, non-bleed paper and luxurious finishes make these journals the gift to give.
FEATURES:
- 365-day devotions: encouragement for every day of the year
- Lightly-ruled journaling space to help you reflect on devotional readings
- Full-color interior
- Empowering Scripture throughout
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Rounded corners
