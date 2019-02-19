Perfect for an on-the-go storytime or a fast bedtime reading for sleepy kids, Very Veggie 5-Minute Stories brings fans a new collection of nine VeggieTales adventures. As the Veggie cast stumbles and sprints through hilarious scenarios, children will learn values such as being patient, being responsible, loving others, and doing their best. Full-color illustrations accompany the stories and will hold the attention of the read-to-me set. Full-color illustrations accompany the stories and will hold the attention of the read-to-me set.