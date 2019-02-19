Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Very Veggie 5-Minute Stories

Perfect for an on-the-go storytime or a fast bedtime reading for sleepy kids, Very Veggie 5-Minute Stories brings fans a new collection of nine VeggieTales adventures. As the Veggie cast stumbles and sprints through hilarious scenarios, children will learn values such as being patient, being responsible, loving others, and doing their best. Full-color illustrations accompany the stories and will hold the attention of the read-to-me set.  Full-color illustrations accompany the stories and will hold the attention of the read-to-me set.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Values & Virtues

On Sale: September 18th 2018

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780824956943

