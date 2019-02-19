The Story of Christmas Activity Book

An activity and sticker book that introduces children to the biblical story of Christmas. This colorful Christmas book is packed with activities that will engage children’s imaginations while they learn the biblical story of the Christmas holiday. Activities include coloring pages, mazes, connect-the-dots, stickers, and more. The text covers the events surrounding the birth of Jesus, from the Annunciation to Mary to the birth of Jesus and the visitors who followed the star. The book includes more than 80 stickers to use throughout, and an answer page. Ages 4-7.