Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Little Prince

The Little Prince

Light-Up Rose and Illustrated Book

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince remains one of the most treasured books of all time. This commemorative kit includes:

  • 3″ light-up collectible of the Prince’s cherished rose, set under a clear dome and on a base bearing the story’s most famous quote: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”
  • 32-page book of quotes and full-color artwork from The Little Prince
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Antiques & Collectibles / Popular Culture

On Sale: April 24th 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762465002

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions

RP Minis