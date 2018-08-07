Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Little Box of SpongeBob SquarePants

With Pins, Patch, Stickers, and Magnets!

Straight from that pineapple under the sea comes a nautical assortment of pins, patches, magnets, and stickers, featuring the world’s most famous yellow sponge and all his underwater friends!
Kit includes:
  • 10 button pins
  • 1 iron-on patch
  • 3 magnets
  • 16-page sticker book
Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762494019

