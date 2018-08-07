Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Little Box of SpongeBob SquarePants
With Pins, Patch, Stickers, and Magnets!
Straight from that pineapple under the sea comes a nautical assortment of pins, patches, magnets, and stickers, featuring the world’s most famous yellow sponge and all his underwater friends!
Kit includes:
- 10 button pins
- 1 iron-on patch
- 3 magnets
- 16-page sticker book
Trade Paperback
