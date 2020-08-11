The Gumazing Gum Girl! Stick Together!





Back from Spring Break and the trip of a lifetime, where Gabby met her uncle Sol Azteca, a famous luchador, and learned about her roots — Gabby has a new friend by her side…former bully Natalie Gooch. With their friendship blossoming, Gabby is eager to fight for justice and protect her town. But when a former substitute teacher returns to Fillmore Elementary acting a little bit nutty, Gabby learns that danger might be closer than it seems. Will a Gum Girl team finally assemble? Or will Gabby Gomez finally be stretched to her limits?





With Spanish words used throughout the story, readers continue to have opportunities to be fully immersed in Gabby’s world — through text, art, and speech. This fully illustrated chapter book series is for the superhero fans inside all of us.





