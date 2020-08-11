Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Gumazing Gum Girl! Stick Together!

The fifth installment of the Gumazing Gum Girl series where Gabby Gomez has to fight an overgrown hamster and reunites with old friends — perfect for Princess in Black fans.

Back from Spring Break and the trip of a lifetime, where Gabby met her uncle Sol Azteca, a famous luchador, and learned about her roots — Gabby has a new friend by her side…former bully Natalie Gooch. With their friendship blossoming, Gabby is eager to fight for justice and protect her town. But when a former substitute teacher returns to Fillmore Elementary acting a little bit nutty, Gabby learns that danger might be closer than it seems. Will a Gum Girl team finally assemble? Or will Gabby Gomez finally be stretched to her limits?

With Spanish words used throughout the story, readers continue to have opportunities to be fully immersed in Gabby’s world — through text, art, and speech. This fully illustrated chapter book series is for the superhero fans inside all of us.

Catch the rest of The Gumazing Gum Girl! series adventures:
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Chews Your Destiny
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Gum Luck!
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Popped Star
The Gumazing Gum Girl! Cover Blown

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Superheroes

On Sale: April 27th 2021

Price: $14.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780759554788

Hardcover
