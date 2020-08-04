The Fearless Flights of Hazel Ying Lee

An inspiring picture book biography about Hazel Ying Lee, the first Chinese American woman to fly for the US military.



Hazel Ying Lee was born fearless — she was not afraid of anything, and the moment she took her first airplane ride, she knew where she belonged. When people scoffed at her dreams of becoming a pilot, Hazel wouldn’t take no for an answer. She joined the Women Airforce Service Pilots during World War II. It was a dangerous job, but Hazel flew with joy and boldness.



This moving, true story about a groundbreaking figure will inspire young readers to challenge barriers and reach for the sky.