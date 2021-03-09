From the fresh new face of the nationally syndicated show Divorce Court and beloved star of Judge Faith, a sassy and insightful exploration into dating in the digital age that will teach single women how to find love and thrive in their relationships, while avoiding common missteps and pitfalls.

Judge Faith Jenkins has seen her share of mind-bogglingly atrocious behavior from people who once claimed to love each other. From bashing in car windows with golf clubs, getting scammed by players, losing their minds over social media posts, and yanking ponytails and throwing drinks at night clubs, Faith has presided over hundreds of cases ranging from minor hiccups to epic battles. In a legal career that’s spanned over 15 years, there’s never been a dull moment.

Time and again, her advice boils down to a running list of general rules for loving and living better-rules that have become the foundation for this book. Within these pages, you’ll learn invaluable tips and tricks for improving your love life, like:

-How to Make Smart Decisions in Love

-The Best Way to Navigate the Four Stages of a Relationship

-The Right Way to Make Up or Break Up

-The Forgiveness Process

-And Much more!

As Faith always says, you can be a smart person in life-and still be clueless in love. In Sis, Don’t Settle, Faith offers timeless relationship advice in a dynamic and lively format, illustrating her sage wisdom with stories from her courtroom escapades as well as her own personal experiences. From navigating the “single season” to courtship to hiccups during the new relationship “honeymoon stage” to the happily and not-so-happily ever afters that follow, Judge Faith inspires on how to manifest and maintain authentic loving relationships.