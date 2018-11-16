Sesame Street Big Book of Elmo

Cuddle up for storytime with your favorite furry monster, Elmo! Elmo has a lot of stories to share with his friends. Come along with him as he learns his ABCs and visits both the doctor and the dentist. Help Elmo chase butterflies around his classroom, be brave with him at a spooky sleepover, and see how he feels about his very first babysitter. Fourteen stories provide hours of fun with Elmo and all his friends on Sesame Street.