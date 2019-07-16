Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rama Llama Ding Dong
A Happy Little Journal
Everyone loves llamas!Read More
This happy little journal combines two of our favorite things: friendly llamas and quotes to make you smile. Light inspirational quotes are offered on every fourth page so journalers have plenty of room to write down all the fun things about life.
Ellie Claire’s flexi-case Lifestyle Journals are sturdy and portable. Their textured, paperback binding is both beautiful and functional. Acid free paper is premium quality and non-bleed so you don’t have to worry about bleed through or ghosting, whether you are journaling at home or on-the-go.
FEATURES:
- Paperback journal with premium, thick, non-bleed paper
- Acid free paper and ink
- Lightly ruled space for lists, notes, plans
- Presentation page for personalization
- Full-color interior design
- Rounded corners
- Easy-going soft cover makes a great tagalong for the beach, cabin, or kitchen table
