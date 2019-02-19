Planet 316 Story Bible

This innovative Bible storybook features more than 100 favorite stories from the Old and New Testaments. From the story of Creation and the Garden of Eden all the way through the life of Jesus and the acts of the Apostles, the stories are told in kid-friendly, yet biblically accurate, language and accompanied by bright and whimsical artwork. The book is paired with a free downloadable app that brings the stories to life through the use of augmented reality. By holding a smart phone or tablet over the page, the app allows characters, animals, and objects in the stories to spring up in 3-D, with audio that reveals additional character dialogue and sounds. Together, the book and its app are sure to engage children’s imaginations and start them on their faith journey.