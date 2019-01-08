My Little Pony: Best Fillies Forever

Join the ponies and their friends in this magical bindup of six leveled readers based on My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic! Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, Rarity, Rainbow Dash, and Applejack are excited to make new friends, spend time with family, and have adventures around Equestria!





Includes six Passport to Reading Level 1 and Level 2 books based on popular My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic episodes: We Like Spike!, We Are Family, The Gift of Maud Pie, Pinkie Pie Keeps a Secret, Meet Starlight Glimmer!, and We Are Unicorns!





Passport to Reading: Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text–reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.

Level 1: Reading Together: read short words in simple sentence structures to begin a reader’s journey.

Level 2: Reading out Loud: encourages developing readers to sound out loud, includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.



