Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My First Easter

My First Easter

This cheerful collection of colorful images and simple words provides the perfect introduction to the Easter holiday. Included are words such as chick, basket, and bunny, as well as those with religious relevance such as church, Bible, and lamb. The little size and heavy pages make this sweet book perfect for little hands.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Holidays & Celebrations

On Sale: January 26th 2016

Price: $5.99 / $7.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824919771

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews