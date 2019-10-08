Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Minions: The Rise of Gru: The Movie Novel

This hardcover retelling of the highly anticipated Minions: The Rise of Gru relives all your favorite moments and includes 8 pages of full-color images from the animated feature, a poster, and stickers!

Premiering July 3, 2020, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 box-office hit, will feature more Minion mischief.

© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

On Sale: June 2nd 2020

Price: $19.98 / $24.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549157028

Edition: Unabridged

