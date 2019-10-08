Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Minions: The Rise of Gru: The Movie Novel
This hardcover retelling of the highly anticipated Minions: The Rise of Gru relives all your favorite moments and includes 8 pages of full-color images from the animated feature, a poster, and stickers!Read More
Premiering July 3, 2020, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 box-office hit, will feature more Minion mischief.
© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Edition: Unabridged
