Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Minions: The Rise of Gru: Leveled Reader
Relive your favorite moments from Minions: The Rise of Gru in this full-color leveled reader!
Premiering July 3, 2020, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2015 box-office hit, will feature more Minion mischief.
Featuring a winning combination of favorite licensed characters and carefully controlled text, reading along or reading alone just got more fun with Passport to Reading! All books include a parent letter, word count, Guided Reading level, and number of sight words.
Level 2: Reading out Loud: Encourages developing readers to sound out loud, and includes more complex stories with simple vocabulary.
© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use