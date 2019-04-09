Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mindfulness Box Set

Embark on a journey of peace and tranquility with this collection of three miniature books

This giftable mini box set includes:
  • Instant Meditations, a practical and accessible guide to the most effective meditation techniques from ancient and modern traditions.
  • Simple Wisdom, a collection of thought-provoking quotes from artists, writers, philosophers, and pop-culture icons from around the world and across the ages that will challenge you to reflect on your own path to wisdom.
  • Secrets of Serenity, a compilation of the inspiring thoughts of writers, philosophers, scholars, theologians, and leaders who have sought — and found– the secrets of serenity, offering you a guide for finding peace in your own heart, mind, and soul.
This guide book and two compilations of quotes on which to meditation and ruminate offers readers a simple way to pause, be in the moment, and find calm.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Mindfulness & Meditation

On Sale: December 3rd 2019

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 416

ISBN-13: 9780762468188

Hardcover
