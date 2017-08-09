Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lucky Elephant
Bearer of Good Fortune
Give the gift of good fortune — to yourself or a friend — with a beautiful, cross-cultural symbol of luck and goodwill: the collectible raised-trunk elephant. Kit includes:Read More
- 3″ tall, uniquely designed ceramic elephant with trunk raised in the traditional good luck pose
- 32-page illustrated book of elephant lore and fun facts about these majestic creatures
Trade Paperback