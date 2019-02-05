Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Let Me Write That Down

Let Me Write That Down

Finally, a place to collect all the sarcastic things you want to say but don’t because, you know, people skills.

Whether you need a place to keep track of the best one-liners you’ve heard or the witty comebacks you’re planning, this journal is for you. LeatherLuxe® and fabric offer a fun cover for an interior of quotes with a touch of sarcasm. The next time some ever-helpful friend tells you how to fix all your problems, you’ll have a place to write it all down.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781546014461

Ellie Claire Gifts logo®
Diary
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews