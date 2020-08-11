Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kondo & Kezumi Visit Giant Island
The launch of a full-color chapter book series featuring best friends Kondo and Kezumi who find a map that leads to the wonders of the unknown, for fans of Ivy & Bean and Mercy Watson.
Kondo is big. Kezumi is little. They lived on an island with fruit trees and berry bushes and flitter-birds and fluffle-bunnies. When a surprise bottle washes ashore, they discover a map with a mysterious message: WE ARE NOT ALONE. Kezumi wants to follow the map and explore the world. Kondo wants to stay home and pick fruit from the fruit tree and berries from the berry bushes. But once Kezumi builds the perfect boat, the best friends set sail together to see . . . well, they don’t know!
So begin the adventures of Kondo and Kezumi, where islands of cheese and giant mountains await. Rising stars David Goodner and Andrea Tsurumi team up for this illustrated chapter book series filled with charming quirks and unexpected discoveries. Get ready to set foot on uncharted territory with classic themes of friendship, community, and exploration.
Kondo and Kezumi Reach Bell Bottom washes ashore on January 2021!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
A Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection
*"The personal relationships, various environments, and building projects provide multiple points of engagement to keep new readers motivated."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Recommended for readers who are transitioning to chapter books and who are fans of animated adventure television shows."—School Library Journal
"Goodner and Tsurumi's brightly illustrated chapter book should find favor with fans of Kate DiCamillo and Chris Van Dusen's similarly designed Mercy Watson series.... A story of friendship that is both lively and lovely."—Kirkus Reviews
"Voyagers Kezumi and Kondo tackle fears, frustrations, and homesickness humorously and realistically, reflecting the many issues that can test a friendship during travel...Kondo and Kezumi remind us that we are not alone, indeed."—Horn Book