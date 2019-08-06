Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Jurassic Terrarium

Jurassic Terrarium

With tiny dinosaur!

Welcome to the Jurassic Terrarium!

Build and display your own adorable miniature dinosaur habitat and add a little more green to your life with the help of this miniature craft kit. Inside you’ll find:
  • A 3″ plastic, tear-drop shaped container with eye-hook
  • 1″ Brontosaurus figurine
  • Plastic plant
  • Grass mound
  • Pebbles
  • 32-page illustrated mini book with history, fun facts, and how-to instructions to build your terrarium
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Creatures

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762497041

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis