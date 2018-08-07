Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Itty-Bitty Marquee
Light It Up!
Light up your life and your thoughts with the Itty-Bitty Marquee! The perfect way to display — and draw attention to — your personalized messages in your home or office.
This customizable kit includes:
- A high-quality aluminum framed Mini marquee sign with unique light feature, including 4 changeable modes: Steady, Twinkle, Slow Fade, and Chasing
- 100 PVC tiles featuring an assortment of letters, numbers, characters, and symbols
