Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Home Repair Wisdom & Know-How

Home Repair Wisdom & Know-How

Everything You Need to Know to Fix, Maintain, and Improve Your Home

The essential go-to book for every project homeowners encounter, from basic wiring to kitchen renovations, is now in the classic, oversized Wisdom & Know-How format.

Home Repair Wisdom & Know-How is a complete, all-in-one, easy-to-follow resource covers everything you need to know about home repair.

Featuring step-by-step instructions from the pages of Fine Homebuilding magazine, one of the most trusted sources on home repair and construction, the nearly 500-page book is organized into topics including The Basic Tool Kit, Fixing a Leaky Faucet, Stain Removal, Repairing a Wood Surface, Replacing a Toilet, Fine Points of Applying Paint, Roof Repair, Fixing Large and Small Appliances, Installing Screen Doors, Home Safety and Security, Porches and Patios, Energy Alternatives, and more.

Packed with tried and true advice from leaders in the industry and hundreds of photographs, charts, and sidebars, Home Repair Wisdom & Know-How is a must-have for any homeowner.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / House & Home / Repair

On Sale: March 13th 2018

Price: $19.99 / $25.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 784

ISBN-13: 9780316449557

Black Dog and Leventhal Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy