Home Repair Wisdom & Know-How
Everything You Need to Know to Fix, Maintain, and Improve Your Home
Featuring step-by-step instructions from the pages of Fine Homebuilding magazine, one of the most trusted sources on home repair and construction, the nearly 500-page book is organized into topics including The Basic Tool Kit, Fixing a Leaky Faucet, Stain Removal, Repairing a Wood Surface, Replacing a Toilet, Fine Points of Applying Paint, Roof Repair, Fixing Large and Small Appliances, Installing Screen Doors, Home Safety and Security, Porches and Patios, Energy Alternatives, and more.
Packed with tried and true advice from leaders in the industry and hundreds of photographs, charts, and sidebars, Home Repair Wisdom & Know-How is a must-have for any homeowner.
