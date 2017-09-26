Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Harry Potter Talking Dobby and Collectible Book

A one-of-a-kind talking collectible of the wizarding world’s most beloved free elf, Dobby!
Kit includes:
  • 3-inch polyresin figure of Dobby, mounted on a base. He speaks several memorable lines from the Harry Potter films at the push of a button.
  • 48-page book full of quotes and full-color photography
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Fantasy & Magic

On Sale: April 17th 2018

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780762463107

Trade Paperback
Miniature Editions

RP Minis