Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Sticker Book
Lights Up!
A one-of-a-kind miniature light-up replica of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for fans and collectors of Harry Potter and J. K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. Kit includes:Read More
- 4 x 3-inch molded collectible replica of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, with flickering light feature
- 16-page sticker book with 8 Hogwarts-related full-color photographs from the Harry Potter films
Trade Paperback