Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Gudetama: The Talking Lazy Egg
For fans of Gudetama, this adorable talking figurine is the perfect addition to any desktop.Read More
Meet Gudetama — everyone’s favorite lazy egg with the can’t-be-bothered attitude. This one-of-a-kind kit includes a talking Gudetama figurine with a retractable bacon blanket to activate the sound and a mini sticker book. Sound clips include: “leave me alone”; “don’t care”; “so lazy”; “meh”; “can you not?”; “please don’t”; “okay okay”; “please stop.”
Meet Gudetama — everyone’s favorite lazy egg with the can’t-be-bothered attitude. This one-of-a-kind kit includes a talking Gudetama figurine with a retractable bacon blanket to activate the sound and a mini sticker book. Sound clips include: “leave me alone”; “don’t care”; “so lazy”; “meh”; “can you not?”; “please don’t”; “okay okay”; “please stop.”
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use