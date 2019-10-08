Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Grow Fabric Journal
Journal
Live a succulent life!Read More
The Grow journal is the perfect place for gardeners to plot out their next season, dreamers to plant seeds for the future, or spiritual seekers to cultivate a rich prayer life. The lay-flat binding makes this journal versatile for use inside or out and acid-free paper and ink mean your notes won’t fade over time. There’s even an expandable back pocket to hold seed packets, notes, or other keepsakes, plus an elastic closure to keep it all tidy. The fun fabric cover makes it a gift for growers of all ages.
Ellie Claire’s Signature Journals have elegant touches, exquisitely crafted content and luxury finishes that make for a memorable gift for family, friends, or acquaintances.
FEATURES:
- Acid free paper and ink
- Lay-flat binding, Smythe sewn
- Premium, thick, non-bleed paper
- Full-color fabric cover
- Lightly ruled space for lists, notes, plans
- Presentation page for personalization
- Ribbon marker
- Full-color interior design
- Expandable back pocket
