Grit & Grace

Grit & Grace

A 365-Day Devotional Journal

A devotional journal for the grit and grace that is woven through life.

Over the course of a year the ups and downs of our lives weave a pattern that becomes a beautiful tapestry of God’s love and care. Our grit and His grace combine to make an extraordinary life out of ordinary days. Dated devotions have ample journaling space for responding or for prayers and plans for the rest of the year.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: January 7th 2020

Price: $18.99 / $23.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 368

ISBN-13: 9781546014454

Diary
