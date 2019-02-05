Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Grateful & Blessed Journal

Count your blessings one-by-one in this elegant journal.

LeatherLuxe® sophistication mixed with durable fabric offer an elegant cover for a journal filled with blessing and gratefulness. It is perfect for lists of blessings, notes of thanks, and plans for future. General quotes provide inspiration without getting in the way.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Journaling

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9781546014447

