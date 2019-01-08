Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Garden of Faith
A 365-Day Devotional Journal
Growing in faith can be difficult if you don’t have deep roots to strengthen or nourish you. These daily devotions provide biblical wisdom to help readers cultivate a purposeful life full of courage, faith, and love. The journaling lines are the perfect place to praise God’s beautiful creation, reflect on the day’s Scripture reading, or record prayers and dreams.Read More
