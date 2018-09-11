FORTNITE (Official): The Chronicle

Celebrate the evolution of Fortnite and all the best moments from seasons one through nine in this official Epic Games’ book, featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.

Love Fortnite? Relive your favorite Fortnite memories here. Ever since it burst onto our screens in 2017, Fortnite has been in a state of constant change. This official, collectable guide features all the most exciting highlights from seasons one through nine including the volcano eruption, pirate invasions, the Cube, the Ice King, and so much more. Read on to revisit Battle Royale’s most momentous moments!