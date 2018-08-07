FORTNITE (Official): Supply Drop

Discover the key loot and best firepower Fortnite has to offer in the ONLY official collectors’ guide from Epic Games, including exclusive concept art and insights from legendary gamers and featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.





You’ll be able to:

PLAY TO YOUR STRENGTHS: Learn which weapons to keep an eye out for to suit your play style–and how to use them effectively.

Learn which weapons to keep an eye out for to suit your play style–and how to use them effectively. RIDE ON THE STORM: Discover how to combine the right weapons with the right vehicles to stay one step ahead of the pack.

Discover how to combine the right weapons with the right vehicles to stay one step ahead of the pack. UNLOCK THE VAULT: Travel back in time and remind yourself of fan favorites from seasons past.

From Boogie Bombs to grenades, traps to grapplers, shotguns to assault rifles, Fortnite features a formidable array of weapons to help you rule the roost. Which guns will YOU be running with?





Suggested for ages 18+